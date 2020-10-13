More profanity-filled political signs appearing in Mason

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - A neighborhood in Mason is seeing more political signs using profanity appear.
A President Trump 2020 flag saying “No More B*** S***” can be seen hanging from a tree in a homeowner’s yard.
Mason resident David Garner lives across the street from where the flag hangs on Kings Mills Road.
Garner says there is no need for the flag.
“It’s just not necessary exactly,” Garner said.
Another flag with a similar message is on display outside of a home on Branch Hill-Guinea Pike.
Phillip Landerth, a Mason resident, jokingly said at least the one on Branch Hill-Guinea Pike doesn’t have the F-word.
The one Landerth is talking about is a sign FOX19 Now told you about on Oct. 11.
The sign sits on the roof of a Mason home and says “F**** Trump.”
A row of signs in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sits on the ground below the President Trump one.
Landerth said the lengths people are going to just let people know who they are voting for is sad.
"I think its sad people have to go to those measures to let people know who they’re voting for,” explained Landerth. “It shows the class of the person. Probably not a very happy person.”
The Mason Police Department said they have received several calls about the profanity on the signs.
However, they say they can’t do anything because it is freedom of speech and the signs are on private property.
