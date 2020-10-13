New space, tech take Hamilton County’s Crime Lab out of the ‘Dark Ages’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The new $55 million Hamilton County Coroner’s Office Crime Lab in Blue Ash is nearly complete.
County Coroner Lakshmi Kode Sammarco, MD, compares the new facility to her current office in Corryville as between “the Dark Ages” and a lab that’s future-proof.
The new lab is more than twice the size of the current one and can house 3.5x more bodies — 140 compared to just 40 at present in Corryville.
The ultimate goal of the 90,000-sq.-ft. facility is to allow Sammarco to catch up on a back log in the firearms and toxicology sections.
“We’re a few hundred cases behind,” she told FOX19 NOW Tuesday. “DNA is probably creeping up to about 500 cases.”
The new lab was funded with a public levy.
“This is an issue that impacts all the families throughout Hamilton County," Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus said. "If you have loved one that has passed, if there’s a drug situation that you need quick confirmation on, this is the facility we count on to deliver those results.”
Sammarco praised the work of her narcotics unit, saying those scientists turn their cases over in about four days.
The new lab will eventually hire new technicians, but the trick is finding the most highly-qualified people.
“They don’t grow on trees,” Driehaus said.
The new lab features an indoor gun firing range and the newest equipment in forensic science including a CT scanning machine on-site for the first time.
“This is state-of-the-art," Hamilton County Commissioner Victoria Parks said. "There’s nothing like it in the entire country. And so, it is beautiful. It’s very needed, and we’re delighted.”
What will make this facility unique, according to Driehaus, is it will generate revenue for the county. That is, due to its size, it will be able to take on cases from other counties whose labs are not equipped to handle the work load.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.