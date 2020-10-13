Officers seize 30 lbs. of illegal ketamine disguised as personal care products

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - From Monday, Oct. 6, to Thursday, Oct. 9, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized 11 shipments containing a total of 30 pounds of smuggled ketamine.
CBP said shipments were destined to private residences in Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.
During routine inspections of Nigerian and Columbian freight, officers decided to take a closer look at 11 suspicious shipments of personal care products, the said.
After testing bottles of bath scrubs, water, and various facial products with a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool, CBP officers discovered liquid ketamine in all of the products.
The value of the ketamine was about $215,000.
“Our highly experienced officers continue their mission to protect American citizens,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said. “We are committed to stopping the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs that are used to prey in innocent civilians.”
