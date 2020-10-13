Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill making pandemic drinks-to-go permanent

Bars and restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms in March, have been limited in how many people they can serve since May and were barred from sales after 10 p.m. since July. A recent Ohio Restaurant Association survey of restaurant owners and operators found 4 out of 5 won’t break even this year. Half don’t expect their business to survive into 2021 if conditions don’t change, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.