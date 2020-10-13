Possible COVID-19 exposure traced to recent Cincinnati event, health department says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - People who attended a community event in Bond Hill might have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Cincinnati Health Department.
“Everything Pops at the Pop Up”, which featured small businesses, took place on Oct. 3.
Health department officials say no cases of COVID-19 have been linked back to the event so far but they are required to notify the public of potential health threats.
Because they do not know who attended the event, they cannot perform contact tracing or connect with each person who was there to notify them directly that they may have been exposed to the virus.
They are now advising those people who went to the event to self-quarantine until Oct. 17 and monitor their symptoms.
COVID-19 symptoms might include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Loss of taste or smell
The vendors at the event, according to the health department, included Lick the Skillet, GS Treats and More, Schelle’s Specialties, Kay Loves Lashes, Slay Dollz, Braggart Brand, Pretty Classy Boutique, Sew Boss, B’s Blessed Babysitting, B-Trending Adult Drinks, Easy Deal Eric @ Jeff Wylar Honda in Florence, KY and Haute Wallflower.
If you have questions about COVID-19, health department officials ask you to call them at 513-357-7462.
