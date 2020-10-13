Registration open for 2021 Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Registration for the 2021 Flying Pig weekend is now underway.
All events will be offered for virtual registration at first, with special pricing and incentives for early registrants.
As government approval and health protocols are adjusted in the coming months for in-person events, Pig Works says it will be adjusting its registration policies.
Virtual participants already signed up will have first choice, when guidelines allow, to stay virtual or to transfer to in-person registration.
“We remain hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to host you in-person and are preparing for that, but we feel that this is the most transparent and fair way to move forward at this time," said Iris Simpson Bush, president and CEO of Pig Works.
The first event in the 2021 Pig Works schedule is the Bockfest 5K, part of the TQL Beer Series, on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
