Some Cincinnati Public students return to classrooms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some students at Cincinnati Public Schools are returning to classes for in-person learning Tuesday.
It’s the first time they’ve seen the inside of a classroom since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
The district’s school year started with virtual learning to try to curtail spread of the novel virus before the school board voted on a plan bringing students back with a blended learning model.
Evanston Academy Principal Stacey Hill-Simmons said they are preparing like they would for a normal first day of class.
“It’s that same anticipation as the first day of school," Hill-Simmons explained. “So, we’re preparing, cleaning, making sure we have our systems in place just to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.”
One difference students will notice on Tuesday is the three safety checkpoints in the school.
“Each one of those locations with adults taking temperatures, sanitizing hands, making sure everything is good," Hill-Simmons said. "We have our clinic open in case a child does have a fever and we can jump right in that. We have our isolation area ready.”
Desks are also spaced out in the classrooms and reminders about keeping proper social distances are placed throughout the school.
Hill-Simmons says while they are feeling both anxious and excited to physically greet students again, they are mostly looking forward to helping kids with any academic losses safely.
Students will learn remotely on Monday and then they are separated into Tuesday-Wednesday or Thursday-Friday groups.
The second round of students will return to class next on Oct. 20.
District leaders are also working on an option to let students continue distance learning from their school.
