Warming up by Wednesday, then a big cold front moves in

Rain and thunder on Thursday as a front moves in.

Frank's Tuesday forecast 10/13
By Frank Marzullo | October 13, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 10:18 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The weather then remains dry until a stronger cold front arrives Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with gusty wind Thursday afternoon and evening. In the chilly air behind the front we may see a few showers Friday then dry and chilly to cool weather will prevail through the weekend.

Look for daytime highs in the upper 50s Friday through the weekend with lows in the 30s.

