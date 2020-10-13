WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the status of the coronavirus response in the state.
Last week, he said the numbers are showing Ohio is heading in the wrong direction.
“As of this week, 96% of us are living in a Red or Orange county. That’s 26% in our 18 Red counties and 70% in our Orange counties. Only 4% of Ohioans are in the 12 yellow counties.”
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 170,179 COVID-19 cases and 5,005 deaths in the state.
Ohio’s lowest positivity was in mid to late September when the single-day rate dipped to 2.5% several times, and the weekly average was 2.7% for the week of Sept. 18.
DeWine said to live with the virus, Ohioans need to adjust their routines.
“That may mean reconsidering attending a crowded event or going to a party. And if you happen to get sick—please answer the phone when you get a call from a contact tracer,” he said. “Our basic prevention measures hold as true today as they did at the beginning of the pandemic: Stay home when you are sick—even if you think you have allergies or a common cold. Wear a mask. Social distance. And quarantine when you are exposed.”
