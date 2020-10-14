Contests
Blue Ash business owner sentenced to sex offender treatment in assault case

Gene Jackson
Gene Jackson(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - A Blue Ash business owner, who pleaded guilty to sex crime charges, will avoid prison unless he violates his sentencing.

Gene Jackson was sentenced to five years of probation and must spend six months in a sex offender treatment program, according to court records.

“I look forward your honor to going through the program and getting a chance to perform and to make amends as I can,” he told the judge Wednesday in court.

Jackson pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition (two counts) and sexual imposition (four counts), court records show.

Prosecutors say Jackson owns and operates The Crystal Guy on Waxwing Drive. He was previously indicted on seven counts of gross sexual imposition in addition to two counts of rape, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced in August 2020.

Deters said the Waxwing Drive location serves as both Jackson’s business and home.

>> ‘The Crystal Guy’: Blue Ash business owner indicted on rape, gross sexual imposition charges <<

Four female victims in the 2020 indictment reported that they went to his business for a “healing session or massage,” according to Deters.

Deters said all four victims reported that unwanted sexual conduct or contact occurred. One of the victims said she drank tea provided by Jackson before their session and temporarily lost consciousness. Another victim also reported temporarily losing consciousness during her session.

“One of the women woke up and she didn’t have any clothes on, and she was like, ‘What the heck happened here?‘” Deters told FOX19 NOW. “Another woman woke up to him raping her.”

One of these incidents happened in 2005, according to the prosecutor.

Both Jackson’s defense attorney and prosecutors say they worked toward a fair agreement in this case.

