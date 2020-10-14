Blue Ash business owner indicted on more sex-related charges, court docs show

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - A Blue Ash business owner has been indicted on more charges just two months after he was charged with rape and gross sexual imposition, according to court documents.
Gene Jackson, 61, is now facing a total of seven counts of gross sexual imposition, court records show.
He was indicted with three additional charges on Wednesday, the documents read.
Jackson, who prosecutors say owns and operates “The Crystal Guy” on Waxwing Drive, was originally indicted on four counts of gross sexual imposition in addition to two counts of rape, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced in August.
Deters said a few months ago the Waxwing Drive location serves as both Jackson’s business and home.
“He places crystals on people’s bodies to relax them to divert energy, or whatever the heck they’re supposed to do,” Deters said.
Four female victims in the indictment reported that they went to his business for a “healing session or massage,” according to Deters.
Deters said all four victims reported that unwanted sexual conduct or contact occurred. One of the victims reported she drank tea provided by Jackson before their session and temporarily lost consciousness. Another victim also reported temporarily losing consciousness during her session.
“One of the women woke up and she didn’t have any clothes on and she was like, ‘What the heck happened here?‘” Deters told FOX19 NOW. “Another woman woke up to him raping her.”
One of these incidents happened in 2005, according to the prosecutor.
“We want to alert the public to this indictment against Jackson. We believe that he is still operating this business today. This indictment contains disturbing allegations against Jackson who purported to operate a legitimate business but used that as a cover to sexually assault women,” Deters said.
Any other possible victims are asked to contact Blue Ash Police Detective Jeff Lewis at (513) 745-8555.
