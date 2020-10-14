City Council approves Boggs Muething as new City Manager

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Paula Boggs Muething is the new City Manager after City Council passed legislation brought forth by Mayor John Cranley in early-October.
Back in mid-June, then City Manager Patrick Duhaney announced he would be leaving in July for the same position in Virginia Beach.
Boggs Muething, who was at the time city solicitor, was voted as the interim city manager by City Council.
With “full faith in her,” the mayor said earlier this month he believes the interim title be removed and Boggs Muething should become the City Manager.
Boggs Muething attended the University of Cincinnati Law School, where Cranley said he had her as a student.
She joined the city in 2006 and was appointed city solicitor in 2014, according to her public bio on the city’s website.
Boggs Muething was General Counsel and Vice-President of Community Revitalization of the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority before joining the city.
Previously she was a litigator for the City of Cincinnati Law Department; an associate at Keating, Muething and Klekamp, PLL; and a law clerk for the Honorable James E. Keller of the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.