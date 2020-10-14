Date announced for the 2020 Crosstown Shootout

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Crosstown Shootout will again be played in December this coming season.
John Brannen, head coach of the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball program, made the announcement on Twitter.
In the video, Brannen explained four offers UC made to Xavier.
First offer: Play at a neutral site in 2020 and then at Fifth Third Arena in 2021.
Second: Play at Cintas Center in 2020 and then at Fifth Third Arena in 2021.
Third: Play at a neutral site in 2020, then two Crosstown Shootouts in 2021 at Fifth Third Arena and the Cintas Center .
Fourth: Play at a neutral site in 2020, then at the Cintas Center in 2021 and at Fifth Third Arena in 2022 and 2023.
The decision? Dec. 6, 2020, at Fifth Third Arena.
The tip-time has not been set.
There is no word on how many fans will be allowed in the stands.
Xavier head coach Travis Steele told our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, “The game needs to be played like it’s supposed to be played every single year and in contract, it’s supposed to be played at Fifth Third and that’s where we’re playing.”
