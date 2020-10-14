Early in-person voting triples in OH, absentee requests breaking records

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With Election Day only 20 days away, Ohio residents are showing up to vote early in record numbers.
According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, compared to the 2016 election, the number of Ohioans voting at early have tripled, with 193,021 voting early in-person in the first week, compared to 64,312 in 2016.
Absentee ballot requests increased by 316,033 to a total of 2,470,268, LaRose said. At the same time during the 2016 election, 1,245,670 absentee ballots had been requested.
“Voter enthusiasm is off the charts and we couldn’t be happier,” LaRose said in a news release. “We’ve never seen this many people voting early in-person and it demonstrates what Ohioans know to be true - it’s easy to vote in the Buckeye State.”
Voters can check early voting days and hours by visiting this website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.