Enjoy warm air on Wednesday, before our next cold front Thursday

A mild start to your Wednesday as we look for a sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The weather remains dry until Thursday afternoon when a strong cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon and evening. In the chilly air behind the front we may see a few showers Friday afternoon then dry and chilly to cool weather will prevail through the weekend and much of next week. Daytime highs in the upper 50s going into the weekend.