Greenhills police report rash of break-ins, thefts

GREENHILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Greenhills police issued a crime alert Wednesday after receiving multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the neighborhood the previous night.
Police say the reported thefts occurred on streets in the west side of the neighborhood in addition to what it describes as “the Finneytown area of Springfield Township.”
The suspect or suspects targeted unlocked vehicles, once making away with more than $200 and in another instance stealing a wallet containing $100 in cash, a driver’s license and credit cards, according to police.
They also tried to enter multiple houses in the area, police say.
Greenhills officers will be “keeping an extra watch” Wednesday night and on the following nights, according to the department.
Police advised residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuable property, including cash, credit cards, computers, phones and more.
They also urge residents who see suspicious behavior to call the department at 513.825.2101.
“Sometimes residents call us the next morning, but they were awakened by their pets or by noise at the time the suspicious activity occurred. Call us immediately if you observe suspicious persons or behaviors or hear something that is not normal," police said in the alert. “If you observe a crime in progress, call 911. We would rather check it out and discover it is not criminal activity than miss the chance to apprehend these thieves.”
