Highest 24-hour spike with regular testing: 2,039 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours
(Source: AP Photo/Jenny Kane/AP)
By Chris Anderson | October 14, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 3:11 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 5,033 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 173,665 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday’s increase is the largest 24-hour increase in reported daily cases since the start of the pandemic, breaking a record set on Oct. 9.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing on Wednesday, but 19 News still provided video updates to the health crisis:

An additional 10,107 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 16,716 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 3,464 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

