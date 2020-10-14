Learn as you walk with new Warren Co. trail

WARREN CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A unique trail meant to help people learn about solar energy and pollinators is now open.
The Solar Pollinator Habitat Discovery Trail is now open at Armco Park in Warren County.
It is a 1.5-acre section of the park used for solar panels and plants that pollinators use for food.
“Taking energy from the sun, turning it into power which powers our park and a little bit of the park across the street actually,” said Staff Naturalist Shannon Russell Pennington. “And we have a solar pollinator area that we’re taking energy from the sun and helping native plants grow and providing habitat for pollinators.”
The solar panels have been working since January 2019 and the landscaping has been a work in progress.
“It’s a really great opportunity to have this area be double duty: to produce cleaner air and improve pollinators,” said Kenneally.
While walking around, there are seven information panels interactively providing you with facts and fun.
You will learn how the butterflies and bees in the field are responsible for a lot of the food you eat every day.
When you are done walking around the trail, the staff hopes you will go home and make some small changes that will make a big difference.
“We want to encourage people that they can help,” explained Melissa Proffitt, Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District. “They can help with small conservation actions at home.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.