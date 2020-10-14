Middletown School District set to hold 2020 graduation ceremony this weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown School District hopes the third time is the charm for their 2020 graduation ceremonies.
The ceremonies were originally planned for May and then got moved back to July because of COVID-19.
Then July’s ceremony was canceled due to an increasing number of cases.
The district now thinks this is the right time to hold graduation and honor those seniors.
The principal said the class officers told her more than anything they wanted a normal graduation ceremony. That is why it has been pushed back instead of altered.
There is a little downside to this holding it this late.
Many of the kids have moved on to the next phase of their life and won’t be able to make it back for the ceremony.
“We do have students who have already joined the military, they are over at boot camp,” explained Middletown High School Principal Carmela Cotter. “We also have students who are off at college and can’t get home right now. Hopefully, they will join us in heart and spirit and in the social media world.”
The ceremony is set for this Saturday and Cotter says students do have the option to stream the ceremony if they can’t make it.
