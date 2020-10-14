Netflix releases trailer for movie filmed in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Netflix has released the trailer for “Hillbilly Elegy” nearly a year after crews were in Middletown to film the movie.
“Hillbilly Elegy,” starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and Gabriel Basso, is a Ron Howard film based on the best-selling book by J.D. Vance, who is a Middletown native.
Described as a “powerful personal memoir,” the movie centers around Vance (played by Basso) who is a law student at Yale and a former Marine from southeast Ohio.
When family issues arise, he must leave school and return to his childhood home.
Back home is his mother, Bev (played by Adams), who struggles with addiction.
Through memories of his Mamaw (played by Close), Vance comes to “embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey,” throughout the film, Netflix writes.
"Hillbilly Elegy” will be showing in select theaters sometime in November and streaming on Netflix starting Nov. 24.
