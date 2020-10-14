Ohio Virtual Academy teacher shares advice for distance learners

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For many families, virtual learning has been the only way to go back to class this year.
FOX19 NOW checked in with an Ohio Virtual Academy teacher about her thoughts on the school year. She also shared some advice for students learning remotely.
Cheryl Weatherbee is a careered instructor at OVA. She says the school year is going well and most of her students across the state are focused and ready to learn.
If you’re having trouble getting your work done, here are some tips:
- Try to find a quiet place to learn.
- Find a motivator, someone who will push you to finish those tasks and study for that exam.
- If you’re a visual learner, utilize those video lessons. You can pause and play them back as often as you need.
- Ask for help when you need it. That’s what your professors, classmates and motivators are there for.
- Do what works for you. If you work a 9 to 5 job, study or log into classes in the morning or evening.
