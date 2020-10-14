Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pedestrian was hit Wednesday night crossing the street near the intersection of Reading Road and Mercy Health Place, according to police at the scene.
The location is just north of the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill.
The man was crossing the street when he was hit by a red Nissan sometime around 8 p.m., police say.
He is currently in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with head and chest injuries, according to police.
The driver was not injured.
CPD’s Crash Response Unit is at the scene.
Police say they do not know whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk when he was struck.
They also say they do not know whether speed by the driver or impairment by either party is at issue.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
