Rare baby rhino is Cincinnati Zoo’s newest social media superstar

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest viral sensation is also a crucially important ambassador for his species.
Fiona the hippo, born premature in 2018, might be the zoo’s most identifiable character, at once diva, bell-cow and icon. But two exhibits away — and in countless social media feeds — Ajani Joe is making a name for himself.
The Eastern black rhinoceros was born Aug. 21. Immediately he captivated the zoo’s fans and followers, thanks in part to his doelike eyes, pointy ears and wee little horns, but also to a naming contest that raised thousands for his care and the feeding of his mother, Seyia.
Zoo staff had input on the name (so they say, to avoid a “Rhino McRhino-face” situation.) But in the end, contest winner Martha Wolf picked something personal to her family. ‘Ajani’ means ‘he who wins the struggle' as a tribute to Wolf’s father, Joe.
“My dad has been a rock recently as my mom’s primary caretaker,” Wolf said when the name was announced, “and I hope the little rhino will be strong like him!”
Ajani Joe may not yet be as strong as his mother — or his namesake — but the calf’s keepers describe him as “spunky” and “curious,” according to Curator of Mammals Christina Gorsuch.
That much is evident from videos released on the zoo’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, which reveal a rambunctious, mud-covered calf who, according to Gorsuch, wants to spar when his mother just wants to rest. (Some human mothers might sympathize.)
But Ajani Joe is more than just adorable — more than a social media sensation in the making, that is. He’s also among the last members of a species diminished by habitat loss and poachers.
Though not yet 200 lbs., Ajani Joe could eventually reach ten times that size. And when he does, were he born in the wild, his fully matured horns would, quite literally, put him in the crosshairs.
It’s estimated around 5,000 black rhinos remain in the world.
“Eastern black rhinos are critically endangered and have such a long gestation that every calf born is incredibly important for the population,” said Gorsuch. "“This calf is the first black rhino calf born this year in North America and only the eighth of its kind born in the last three years in North America.”
The zoo says the public is able to see Ajani Joe and Seyia in their outdoor habitat, weather and health depending.
