Christmas Nights of Lights at Coney Island to kick off Nov. 6

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 2020 Christmas Nights of Lights event begins on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Coney Island.
Opening night will get a patriotic salute when a veteran will turn on the display.
The ceremony will occur at Coney Island’s Lakeside Pavilion from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Christmas Nights of Lights consists of a two-and-a-half-mile light show synchronized to both traditional and rocking holiday music that is broadcast via car radios.
This year will feature a 300-foot drive-through tunnel, massive spinning Christmas trees, and a brand-new Christmas elves hunt.
In honor of Veteran’s Day Weekend, all veterans and active military will receive free admission to Christmas Nights of Lights 2020 with a valid military ID Nov. 6 through Nov. 8.
Christmas Nights of Lights runs through Jan. 9 from dusk to 10 p.m. Cost is $7 a person and children 3 and under are free.
