Cold front moves in Thursday afternoon, frost chances Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain chances increasing from lunch into the afternoon as a strong cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon. Most locations will receive less than 0.20″ of rain but a few lucky spots may get up to 0.50″ in isolated thunderstorms.
Behind the front the air is chilly. New model runs drop low temperatures both Friday and Saturday mornings into into the mid and upper 30s. Both mornings pockets of frost are in the forecast. A frost advisory has been issued for Friday morning. However, neither morning will be a widespread, killing frost but frost in it could be heavy enough to cause some plant damage both mornings in a few locations.
Sunday a warming trend begins and it looks like after a mild start most of next week will be 5° to 7° warmer than normal. By Thursday October 22nd the normal low and high temperatures are 44° and 64°. Obviously we do not expect a killing frost at least through next week.
