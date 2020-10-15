COVID-19 case closes Amelia Elementary School

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 15, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 8:18 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Amelia Elementary School is shut down Thursday due to a student or staff member testing positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman for the West Clermont Local School District.

The school is closed so they can do a deep cleaning in the building and to contract trace, said Jeffrey Riel

School officials also plan to send out a notice to all students and staff and alert the class with the case and then personal contact those who had direct contact with the person, he said.

He said he was not sure if the person who tested positive is a student or staff member.

Earlier this morning, district officials announced on Facebook the building was closed but did not say why.

Amelia Elementary ONLY is closed today—Thursday, October 15, 2020. This will not be considered a remote learning day for students. All other West Clermont schools are in session.

