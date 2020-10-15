1 dead, 1 taken to UC hospital after crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries after Thursday’s crash on Winton Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The deadly crash happened at Winton Road and Gray Road, police said.
One person died at the scene while the other person involved was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The person at the hospital does have serious injuries, according to CPD.
Anyone who witnessed the moments before the crash is asked to call 513-352-2514.
