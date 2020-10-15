Dump truck driver killed in NKY crash, state police say

WARSAW, Ky. (FOX19) - A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and a dump truck is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police.
Around 11:15 a.m. Thursday near Warsaw, Marcus Galbreath, 35, of Vevay, Indiana, was driving a dump truck going towards the intersection of US-42 and US-127, according to the press release from KSP.
Turning at the intersection onto US-42 was the tractor-trailer.
As the vehicle was turning, Galbreath hit the side of the trailer, KSP said.
Galbreath was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
KSP said this crash is still under investigation.
