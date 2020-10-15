Enter if you dare: Cincinnati’s oldest bar offers paranormal investigations

“One night I was closing the bar, I was by myself," recalled Arnold’s Bar & Grill owner Chris Breeden. "I was the bartender at the time and in the women’s bathroom, there was a loud pounding thud on the wall like ‘boom boom boom boom.’ So, it didn’t stop after two minutes. So I very cautiously went up to the women’s bathroom put my hand on the door, and as soon as I did it stopped. Then I pushed it open and there was nobody inside.”