‘God bless you:’ Woman thanks Cincy firefighters for saving her life

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Victoria Martin is out of the hospital after she was caught in a fire in her Pleasant Ridge apartment. Thursday she and her son personally thanked to the Cincinnati firefighters who likely saved her life.
“I wanted to tell them, ‘God bless you,’" Martin told FOX19 NOW after meeting with the first responders. “'If it wasn’t for you all, I wouldn’t be here, because that was an awful fire.'”
“They put her life on the line,” Martin’s son, Antonio said, “and I really, really thank them.”
The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Martin says she’d forgotten to turn her stove off after making some french fries.
“I was screaming my head off — ‘Help!’” she recalled. “That is never anything I want to go through again.”
Cincinnati Fire Department Firefighter Lasha Cauthen was among those who responded to the scene.
“It was a big kitchen fire, on the walls and on the refrigerator and everything,” Cauthen said. “It was smoke packed down. Couldn’t see through it.”
Firefighters found Martin on her kitchen floor.
“I was just glad that she was right there and that we were able to get her and get her out safely,” Cauthen said. “I was really happy about that.”
The fire was out within five minutes, CFD says.
Martin spend a few hours at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was treated for smoke inhalation. She has since been recovering at Antonio’s home.
“I am just glad I made it,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to make it.”
As happy as Martin was to see the firefighters Tuesday, the crew says they were just as happy to see her Thursday, when she came to thank them for saving her life.
“If you get people out, that’s great and everything, but that’s not all of it,” CFD Firefighter Eric Uhlhorn said. “You always hope that they survive. Good to see her walking and on her own two feet.”
Several other people had to be rescued from the building as well, CFD says. Martin was the only one the fire displaced.
Her family is currently working to replace her belongings.
