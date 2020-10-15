Gov. Holcomb tested for COVID-19 after health official tests positive

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Gov. Eric Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19 after his top state health official announced she had contracted the virus.
The governor “was tested out of an abundance of caution” on Wednesday following the news that State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
Gov. Holcomb, Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health Lindsay Weaver, and other staff members all received an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test on Wednesday.
Negative test results came back for all of those tested, according to the governor’s office.
Gov. Holcomb and his staff members did not meet the CDC’s criteria for close contact as they were socially distanced and wore masks when interacting with Dr. Box, the governor’s office said.
Dr. Box will be quarantined for 14 days and Gov. Holcomb has been given the go-ahead to resume his normal schedule.
