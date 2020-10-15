3 hospitalized after crash involving ambulance on Central Parkway

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver is in serious condition at a local hospital after a crash involving a Cincinnati Fire Department ambulance, according to police.
The crash occurred on Central Parkway near Marshall Street in Camp Washington Thursday sometime around 8 p.m., police say.
Three people were injured in the crash, including two CFD personnel and the driver of the other vehicle.
Crews had to cut the civilian driver out of the vehicle before taking them to the hospital, according to police at the scene.
The CFD personnel are being treated with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be ok. Police say the driver of the other vehicle is in serious condition.
CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
Police at the scene say weather conditions may have played a role.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.