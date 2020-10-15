Man indicted on child rape charges after in-home cameras caught crime, court docs say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - An in-home security camera helped lead to the indictment of a 47-year-old man for rape and gross sexual imposition against a 9-year-old girl, according to court documents.
Rodrigo Medina, 47, is facing four counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, the documents show.
Videos captured on an in-home security camera showed Medina making inappropriate contact with a 9-year-old girl, according to the court documents.
Due to the graphic description in the court documents, FOX19 Now will not detail Medina’s actions seen on video.
The parents of the victim were the first to see the video and then turned it over to authorities, according to court records.
The victim described the acts committed by Medina “with details that would not be commonly known by a 9-year-old child,” the court documents read.
Medina committed these crimes multiple times over the course of a year, the documents state.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.