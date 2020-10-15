Mariemont theatre features thrills, chills, filmmakers and fun this fall

Current show highlights include: • Classic Monster Movies: Revisit the classic characters that fueled our fear of monsters – Dracula, The Mummy, Frankenstein & The Wolf Man! Showings throughout the month exclusively at Esquire Theatre. • Manhattan Short: Cinema-goers across the globe become instant film critics as they enjoy the nine film festival selections saluting the creative talent of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it. Join over 100,000 film enthusiasts to cast your vote as we screen the finalists chosen from 54 countries