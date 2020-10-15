Mariemont theatre features thrills, chills, filmmakers and fun this fall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Esquire Theatre and Mariemont Theatre encourage cinemagoers to come back to the movies by announcing exceptionally entertaining themed programming.
Locally owned, independent theaters such as the Esquire and Mariemont have the opportunity to offer guests unique experiences that many national cinema chains are unable to do. The distinctively featured programming is a continual reminder to Cincinnati moviegoers to #SupportLocal, especially when many local businesses are struggling during the pandemic.
All our theatres have implemented policies to keep our patrons safe and healthy. In addition to specialized Covid cleaning protocols, guest temperatures are taken upon entrance, masks are required while moving in all public spaces (masks are provided, if needed), hand sanitizer/alcohol wipes are available; and, social distancing practices include seating in every other row and limiting parties to seating with three seat spacing. Full Coronavirus safety procedures can be found here: https://bit.ly/3jHlH5C.
The Esquire and Mariemont Theatres are open daily with full concessions, including specialty snacks and alcoholic beverages – don’t forget to grab a mega take-out bag of the “Best Popcorn in Town!” And, stay tuned for our upcoming “Noir November” and “Home for the Holidays” programming. Visit us online for more information.
Current show highlights include: • Classic Monster Movies: Revisit the classic characters that fueled our fear of monsters – Dracula, The Mummy, Frankenstein & The Wolf Man! Showings throughout the month exclusively at Esquire Theatre. • Manhattan Short: Cinema-goers across the globe become instant film critics as they enjoy the nine film festival selections saluting the creative talent of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it. Join over 100,000 film enthusiasts to cast your vote as we screen the finalists chosen from 54 countries
(10/14 at the Mariemont & 10/18 at the Esquire).
• The Aerialist: The Esquire takes flight with a Limited Engagement of THE AERIALIST including a live Q&A with the film’s star, Dreya Weber, after each show (10/6 & 10/9-10/11).
• Live at Music Hall: Partnering with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, we have been fortunate to host “Live from Music Hall” showings. This week (10/11) watch the Pops on the big screen at the Mariemont.
• Political Picks: Can’t wait for Election Day on November 3rd? Attend an Esquire showing of Elia Kazan’s “Face in the Crowd” (October); one of Alan J. Pakula’s thrillers, “The Parallax View” (10/23, 10/24 & 10/28) or “All the President’s Men” (11/1 & 11/3); or, if you’re looking for something lighter, laugh along with Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver in “Dave” (10/20 & 10/22).
• Dustwun: Premiering at the Esquire Theatre, director Genevieve Anderson brings her feature debut to us during the 10/16-10/18 weekend. Genevieve Anderson and producer Karen Hernandez will host live postfilm Q&A sessions after all shows Friday and Saturday, as well as the 2pm showtime on Sunday.
• The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Our treasured cult classic returns 10/17 at 10pm! Hosted by Denton Affair cast members, they will bring all your favorite wild moments, socially distanced and limited seating with our traditional Shadow Cast show returning Halloween Night!
