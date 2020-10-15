Missing Florida teen could be in Tri-State, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A missing Florida teen may be in Warren County, according to police.
Abigail Myers, 16, has brown hair and green eyes, is 5-foot-3, and weighs 120 pounds.
She last seen around noon on Oct. 9 getting into a blue four-door sedan, police in Cape Coral, Florida wrote on their Facebook page.
They say Abigail did text with her mother on Oct. 11.
Abigail’s parents told police that they just moved to Florida from Ohio and believe she may have returned here.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says she may be in Franklin or elsewhere in the state.
Based on her past mental health, police say, Abigail has been reported as missing/endangered.
If you have any information, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or call the Cape Coral, Florida Police Department at (239) 574-3223.
