Motorcyclist killed in Brown County crash

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash.
Troopers said the accident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 13 around 11:30 p.m.
The crash was on Free Soil Road north of Graybill Road in Pleasant Township.
According to troopers, Carl Simpson, 69, was operating a motorcycle northbound on Free Soil Road when he entered a right hand turn at an unsafe speed and failed to properly negotiate the turn.
The motorcycle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Simpson sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said Simpson was not wearing a helmet.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
