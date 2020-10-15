No-knock warrant leads to 5 arrests, drug trafficking bust in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Drugs, cash, guns, bank cards and four safes were among the items seized this week in what law enforcement officials are calling one of the largest seizures in the history of Pike County.
The bust resulted after the Pike County Drug Task Force, with Pike County deputies and Piketon police, received information drugs were being trafficked from a residence on Germany Road.
A no-knock search warrant was granted for the residence after a “lengthy investigation,” according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
The task force went to the residents Tuesday, where they found a vehicle occupied by 48-year-old Robert Cordell and 45-year-old Terry Kisor, whom they placed into custody, the sheriff’s office says.
Meanwhile, other task force members entered the residence, where they arrested 38-year-old Marcia Boyd Peters, the homeowner, as well as 37-year-old Carl Christian Jr. and 18-year-old Sierra Simmons, according to the sheriff’s office says.
The task force searched the property, including out buildings and vehicles. They discovered a large amount of drugs reportedly packaged for distribution.
Three vehicles were seized and towed to the PCSO impound lot.
A search warrant was granted for the four safes on Thursday. Inside the safes, deputies found the cash, two hand guns, one of which was stolen, and drugs as well as items used to traffic drugs.
More than a pound (469 grams) of what the sheriff’s office believes to be “Ice” methamphetamines was seized.
Additionally, deputies found unknown amounts of black tar heroin, crack, marijuana and miscellaneous pills, including pseudoephedrine, which is used to make meth.
The cash and coin amounted to $22,092.48.
The arrested suspects are being held on a variety of charges, the sheriff’s office says.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.