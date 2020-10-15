Officer Dale Woods foundation donates to injured deputy’s GoFundMe account

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The legacy of a Colerain Township police officer killed in the line of duty is helping a fellow law enforcement brother critically hurt on the job.
The Officer Dale J. Woods Memorial Foundation donated $250 to a GoFundMe account set up earlier this week for Corporal Adam McMillan with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Officer Woods was hit by a pickup truck as he moved a traffic cone at a crash site along Colerain Avenue the evening of Jan. 4, 2019.
The 46-year-old father of three died a hospital three days later.
Generous donations like the one from Officer Woods' foundation has led to Corporal McMillan’s GoFundMe account more than doubling in the last 24 hours, raising more than $11,390 toward a $25,000 goal.
Corporal McMillan, 42, remains in critical condition and in a coma from a crash nearly a week ago, sheriff’s officials said Thursday morning.
He was on duty when his cruiser crashed into an oncoming Metro bus Thursday, Oct. 8 on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township, according to Sheriff Jim Neil.
Sheriff’s officials say they continue to ask for prayers and remain optimistic Corporal McMillan will recover.
One of Corporal McMillan’s co-workers, Deputy Jason Hovekamp, is listed as the organizer of the fundraiser.
“It is expected that his road to recovery will be several weeks to months. I am looking to help ease the financial burden of his medical expenses related to his continued care and recovery,” he wrote.
"Corporal Adam McMillan has served his community as a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy for 19 years. He has helped countless hundreds of people in their own times of crisis and need, both personally and professionally.
"Adam has participated in the Police Unity Tour during national police week in Washington D. C. 3 separate years, helping to raise thousands of dollars that went towards raising awareness and financial aid to fallen officer’s families and the National Police Memorial fund.
“For those of you who know Adam personally, you know he has a heart of gold and he would do the same to help others in need as he has always done. Any help you can give is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to help financially, please share his story.”
So far, more than $6,000 has been raised toward a $10,000 goal including a $50 contribution from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
