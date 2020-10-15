Ohio AG, Deters, other prosecutors to discuss no-knock warrants

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Attorney General and prosecutors statewide including Joe Deters from Hamilton County will discuss no-knock search warrants during a news conference Thursday.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien will join Yost and Deters for the virtual Zoom conference at 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati City Council has been discussing and considering a motion that would ban no-knock warrants.
Councilman Chris Seelbach introduced the motion earlier this year in light of Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of Louisville police during what authorities said at the time was a no-knock warrant that resulted in a shootout with her boyfriend.
