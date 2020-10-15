Bearcats game postponed due to COVID-19, UC says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Positive COVID-19 cases at the University of Cincinnati have caused this weekend’s Bearcat’s game against Tulsa to be postponed, UC announced in a press release.
“We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday," said Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham. "We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued dedicated of our medical staff throughout the pandemic.”
The matchup with Tulsa will now be played on Dec. 5, according to the team.
UC did not say how many positive cases there were, but did say the student-athletes are in quarantine.
