Rain, cold front moves in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain and a cold front will move in Thursday.
We are starting off dry with temperatures in the low 60s.
Later, the high will reach 65 degrees by early afternoon ahead of a strong cold front.
It will arrive Thursday afternoon, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms.
Most locations will receive less than 0.20 inches of rain, but a few spots may get up to a half inch in isolated thunderstorms.
Colder air will gush in behind this cold front.
The latest weather models show low temperatures dropping into the mid-to-upper 30s both Friday and Saturday mornings.
There also will be pockets of frost.
A frost advisory will be in effect 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.
While neither morning will bring a widespread and killing frost, it could be heavy enough to cause some plant damage both Saturday and Sunday in a few locations.
You will want to cover up or bring in plants and flowers.
A warming trend will begin on Sunday and span into most of next week with temperatures five to seven degrees above normal. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows in the mid-to-low 50s.
A week from today, the normal high temperature for this time of year is 64 degrees and the low is 44.
We do not expect a killing frost through next week.
