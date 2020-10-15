Third person charged in death of woman struck by log

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (FOX19/AP) - A third person has been charged in the death of a woman killed last year when she was struck by a log that two teenage boys had pushed off a cliff at an Ohio state park.
Miranda Spencer, who was at the park with the two boys and another teenage girl, was recently indicted on a felony obstruction charge.
She also testified in court as part of the cases against both boys.
Specific details about the charge against Spencer haven’t been released.
Victoria Schafer, a 44-year-old married mother of four, was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park when she was struck.
Jaden Churchheus, 17, admitted to helping to push a log off a cliff that struck and killed her.
He was 16 at the time.
Churchheus pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter
Seventeen-year-old Jordan Buckley also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter
Schafer was near a cave when part of the tree, located on top of the cave, fell on her leading to her death.
