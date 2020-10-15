Unsolved double-homicide from 2001 continues to haunt victims’ families

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nineteen years after someone shot and killed two people on a front porch in Cincinnati, the case remains unsolved.
Vicki Waters, 42, and Frank Drees, 37, were friends at the time of their murders. By all accounts, both were deeply loved and are now deeply missed.
“Everybody loved him," Michele Taylor said of her friend, Drees. "He just had that infectious personality, and everybody loved to be around him.”
“She was loud, funny, great sense of humor, hard-worker," Shane Richardson, Waters’s brother, said about Waters.
Loved ones say in October 2001 Drees and Waters were at a Cincinnati bar when someone Waters had been in a relationship with showed up and started a fight. Eventually, the man left.
Hours later, police said an unknown killer fired a gun at Drees and Waters while the two were outside Drees’s home along Quebec Road.
“Just walked up to them, shot both of them and killed them execution style and walked away, like their lives didn’t matter," Taylor said.
Richardson says Waters actually lived for a short time after the shooting before her family had to make the difficult decision to take her off life support.
“She appeared to have took off to run, and they had shot her and then left her for dead, but she wasn’t actually dead," Richardson said.
As the police investigation unfolded, witnesses seemed to be scarce, yet Richardson and Taylor find it hard to believe that no one in the neighborhood had information.
“How can two people be shot, murdered on the front porch of their residence and no one see, or hear, or witness anything?” Taylor posed.
Nineteen years later, there is a Facebook group in place that is dedicated not only to the friends' memory, but also to pursuing justice for them.
“It’s a long time coming, and that [then] those two, Frank and Vicki, can finally rest knowing that the person who took their lives is behind bars," Taylor said.
Both victims' loved ones are pleading with people to share any information they have, no matter how small it may be, with police.
Those with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 513-352-3040.
