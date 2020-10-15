WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus response in Ohio.
On Tuesday, DeWine said in all likelihood things will get worse before they get better.
“This virus is sneaky and cunning and won’t give up. It has a mind of its own,” he said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 175,843 COVID-19 cases and 5,038 deaths in the state.
DeWine said Ohioans have achieved a lot in comparison to other states by avoiding a huge spike in cases causing hospitals to overflow.
“But, it would appear that we could have a tough winter ahead of us. We are already moving more back inside. Cases are up. Positivity is up. Hospital admissions are up,” he said.
On Tuesday, the state launched a new dashboard to help private entities that are administering coronavirus tests.
“Our new Lab Capacity Database provides self-reported information about labs that can run tests, including hours of operation, types of tests they accept, estimated turn-around time, and locations,” he said.
