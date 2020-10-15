Woman arrested for murder in connection to September shooting, police say

Najai Johnson, 19, was arrested for murder on Thursday in connection to the September shooting, CPD say. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | October 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 6:20 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman has been arrested for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in September.

Najai Johnson, 19, was arrested on Thursday on an aggravated murder warrant for the death of 23-year-old Rickardo Harris, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, CPD says officers were called to the 8400 block of Tuskegee Lane for a report of shots fired.

Officers at the scene found Harris, who was already dead, police said.

Johnson was arrested just a little more than a month after his death, CPD said.

Now, this is still an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

