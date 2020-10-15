Woman arrested for murder in connection to September shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman has been arrested for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in September.
Najai Johnson, 19, was arrested on Thursday on an aggravated murder warrant for the death of 23-year-old Rickardo Harris, the Cincinnati Police Department said.
Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, CPD says officers were called to the 8400 block of Tuskegee Lane for a report of shots fired.
Officers at the scene found Harris, who was already dead, police said.
Johnson was arrested just a little more than a month after his death, CPD said.
Now, this is still an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
