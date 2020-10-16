‘Art on Fire' turns Georgetown colorful

GEORGETOWN, OH (FOX19) - If you’re driving through Georgetown, you may want to slow down and take note of the fire hydrants.
This Brown County community is using the arts to show creativity and bring people to their rural town.
“This year with COVID, people not being able to go out, and it just being a depressing time, and I thought it was a good time to do it,” explains the brains behind the event, Art on Fire Organizer Nancy Montgomery. “We put it out there and had a big response.”
Montgomery says she began thinking of the idea after the village celebrated its bicentennial last year. She calls this Art on Fire.
“The enthusiasm from the people painting them has been amazing,” continues Montgomery, “They’ve all really gotten into it. They’ve enjoyed it so much.”
Out of the 300 fire hydrants in Georgetown, 43 are painted in various designs. The artists submitted an application with their idea and got to work.
The art ranges from polka dots, a tiger, a strawberry, a Dalmatian and a fire station. They are mostly on Main Street and Route 125. It’s easy to drive or walk around to see them.
While the idea is to bring a smile to people’s faces, the project has done more than that.
“It’s been nice that it’s connected the community in more ways than we’ve been able to with COVID,” explains artist Liz Dorsey, “Just bring some brightness to the community. People are excited and happy and like seeing something different through town.”
Montgomery hopes this idea spreads like wildfire to other towns.
“I would love to see every village in Brown County do this. It’s different, and it’s colorful," she said.
There is an awards ceremony Saturday at Bicentennial Park in Georgetown at 11 a.m. There will be cash awards for the top three artists chosen by five judges from out of town.
If you come to that ceremony, they will provide a map of all the hydrants for you to check them out.
