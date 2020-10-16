Child flown to hospital after being be hit vehicle, dispatch says

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A child is now in the hospital after they were hit by a car in Erlanger on Friday.
Around 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Stevenson Road, a child was hit by a vehicle, according to Kenton County Dispatch.
The child was flown from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, dispatch said.
The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
Erlanger Police ask anyone that might have seen this crash to please Lt. Chad Girdler at 859-393-4501.
