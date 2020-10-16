Chilly sunshine Friday with frost likely tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The temperature this morning fell to 37º at CVG but was even cooler in Hamilton where it hit 31º! We did see some patchy frost but more is on the way tomorrow. A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the region Saturday morning. For the counties of Highland, Brown and Adams in Ohio and Lewis, Mason, Robertson and Bracken in Kentucky, a Freeze Watch is in effect. Today will be cool but sunny in the afternoon with a high of 56.