Chilly sunshine Friday with frost likely tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The temperature this morning fell to 37º at CVG but was even cooler in Hamilton where it hit 31º! We did see some patchy frost but more is on the way tomorrow. A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the region Saturday morning. For the counties of Highland, Brown and Adams in Ohio and Lewis, Mason, Robertson and Bracken in Kentucky, a Freeze Watch is in effect. Today will be cool but sunny in the afternoon with a high of 56.
Tonight, a secondary cold front brings another push of cold air. Lows fall to the mid 30s with outlying areas even colder. It will be colder longer too which will allow frost to form and some plants to be killed. With calm winds, we will likely see frost form. Protect those plants if you want them to survive a little longer. Otherwise, Saturday will be a nice day to see the fall colors with a high near 60.
Sunday we see another chance for rain with a few showers possible. It will be warmer with morning temperatures in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s.
Next week gets warmer but more wet weather will be possible too.
