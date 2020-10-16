Cincinnati Museum Center hosting blood drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Museum Center is hosting a blood drive with Hoxworth Blood Center.
They will be hosting Hoxworth’s mobile units on Monday, Oct. 19, at Union Terminal.
All donors will get a pair of Hoxworth Hero socks, a Museum Admission ticket for the Cincinnati History Museum and Museum of Natural History & Science, and automatic entry in a drawing for two tickets to Maya: The Exhibition.
“As the only provider of blood products within the Cincinnati area, it’s always so meaningful when local institutions support our mission of saving lives,” said Alecia Lipton, Director of Public Relations at Hoxworth Blood Center. “The Cincinnati Museum Center and Union Terminal are quintessential Cincinnati institutions, and we’re thrilled to be hosting a blood drive at this beautiful Queen City landmark.”
Masks are required.
To schedule a donation, call (513) 451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/cmc.
