Clearing skies Friday, frost possible Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is a chilly but dry morning with clearing skies. As clouds push east we will see temperatures fall a bit more into the upper 30s. For the most part we have avoided frost. However, I don’t think that will be the case this evening. Today will be cool but sunny in the afternoon with a high of 56.
Tonight, a secondary cold front brings another push of cold air. Lows fall to the mid 30s. Some spots will be closer to freezing. With calm winds we will likely see frost form. Protect those plants if you want them to survive a little longer. Otherwise Saturday will be a nice day to see the fall colors with a high near 60.
Sunday we see another chance for rain with a few showers possible. It will be warmer with morning temperatures in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s. Next week gets warmer but more wet weather will be possible too.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.